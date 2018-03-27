FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 27, 2018 / 5:56 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will appear before the U.S. Congress to answer questions on data privacy and other issues, but it is not clear to which committee or committees he will testify, a source briefed on the matter said on Tuesday.

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The Senate Judiciary Committee has invited Zuckerberg to testify at an April 10 hearing along with the CEOs of Alphabet Inc and Twitter Inc.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee and Senate Commerce committees have also asked him to testify but have not set dates.

Members of Congress want answers on how 50 million users’ data got into the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.