House committee to invite Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican chairman and top Democrat of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee said on Thursday they will in the coming days formally ask Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to testify, saying the company has left many questions unanswered about its data privacy practices.

FILE PHOTO: Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

“The latest revelations regarding Facebook’s use and security of user data raises many serious consumer protection concerns,” Committee Chairman Greg Walden and Frank Pallone, its top Democrat, said in a statement. “After committee staff received a briefing yesterday from Facebook officials, we felt that many questions were left unanswered.”

Zuckerberg on Thursday said in media interviews he would be willing to testify if he is the right person at the company to speak to lawmakers.