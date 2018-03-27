FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 27, 2018 / 4:17 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UK's May says she hopes Facebook boss understands data leak concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she hoped Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg understood why people were concerned about alleged leaks of personal data, but it was up to him to decide whether to face a committee in Britain’s parliament.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“Mr Zuckerberg will decide for himself whether he wants to come before the committee, but what I hope, is that Facebook will recognize why this is so significant for people and why it is that people are so concerned about it, and ensure that the committee is able to get the answers that they want” May told lawmakers.

British lawmakers said earlier on Tuesday they still wanted to question Zuckerberg after the company said it would send another executive to appear before them.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Writing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.