Facebook expands climate change center in push for credible information

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday it was expanding its climate science information center to several countries and adding new features like a section featuring facts that debunk common climate myths.

The social media giant had launched the center in September to elevate credible sources on climate change amid mounting criticism for its role in the spread of misinformation on the issue.

The center, which is already there in France, Germany, Britain and the United States, will be available in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, India and Indonesia, among other countries starting Thursday, Facebook said in a blog post here.

The platform would also add informational labels to some climate posts in the U.K. that would direct users to the center.