FILE PHOTO: Facebook's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s compensation for 2018 more than doubled to $22.6 million, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

The company has been marred by security issues in the past year that have dented the social media company’s stock.