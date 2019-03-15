Facebook takes steps against 'revenge porn'

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc is introducing a new detection technology to stop the spread of intimate photos posted on Facebook or Instagram without people’s permission, sometimes called “revenge porn,” the company said on Friday.

"By using machine learning and artificial intelligence, we can now proactively detect near nude images or videos that are shared without permission on Facebook and Instagram," the social networking giant said in a blog post here

Facebook will also launch a support hub called “Not Without My Consent” on its safety center page.