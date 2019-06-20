Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency could raise regulatory issues: BoE deputy governor

FILE PHOTO: A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen on representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Plans by Facebook Inc to launch a new global cryptocurrency called Libra could raise regulatory issues, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Thursday.

“It does seem clear that something like this could be very important from a regulatory point of view,” Woods told a financial conference in Brussels, adding that regulators might have to think about the best treatment for this new asset class.