BoE's Carney says keeping open mind on Facebook's Libra

FILE PHOTO: The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney speaks at an FT event in London, Britain February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

SINTRA, Portugal (Reuters) - Bank of England governor Mark Carney has said he is keeping an ‘open mind’ on the potential utility of Facebook’s planned cryptocurrency, but warned it may face strict regulation if it takes off.

“Anything that works in this world, will become instantly systemic and will have to be subject to the highest standards of regulations,” he said at a conference organized by the European Central Bank in Portugal.

He said regulators would have to look at such currencies’ “operational resilience” and their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing procedures.

Carney met Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year.

Facebook unveiled details of its plans for Libra on Tuesday.