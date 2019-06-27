Technology News
Regulators may take interest in internet giants' cryptocurrencies: German cartel office

Small toy figures are seen on representations of virtual currency in front of the Libra logo in this illustration picture, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BONN, Germany (Reuters) - Antitrust regulators may take an interest in cryptocurrencies being launched by big internet companies, the head of Germany’s Federal Cartel Office said.

“Cryptocurrencies launched by internet giants could become a topic for the cartel authorities,” the antitrust watchdog’s president, Andreas Mundt, told reporters on Thursday.

Facebook announced plans on June 18 to launch a global cryptocurrency called Libra, prompting concerns about privacy protection and possible political implications.

