Senior U.S. lawmaker says Facebook should halt cryptocurrency project pending review

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) looks on as bank ceos testify before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Holding Megabanks Accountable: A Review of Global Systemically Important Banks 10 Years After the Financial Crisis" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters said Tuesday that Facebook Inc should halt development of its announced cryptocurrency until Congress and regulators conduct a review.

In a statement, Waters also said Facebook executives should testify before Congress about the product, dubbed Libra, saying the company has “repeatedly shown a disregard for the protection and careful use of this data.”

“Given the company’s troubled past, I am requesting that Facebook agree to a moratorium on any movement forward on developing a cryptocurrency until Congress and regulators have the opportunity to examine these issues and take action,” she said in a statement.

