FILE PHOTO: A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Switzerland’s financial regulator FINMA said on Tuesday that it is in contact with the “initiators” of Libra, Facebook’s planned cyrptocurrency.

A FINMA spokesman confirmed to Reuters it was in contact but declined to comment further on whether the project was in the process of obtaining any specific regulatory permissions.

Facebook revealed its plans for Geneva-based Libra earlier on Tuesday.