SNB director says 'relaxed' about Facebook’s Libra project

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures stand on representations of virtual currency in front of the Facebook logo in this illustration picture, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ZUG, Switzerland (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s Thomas Moser, an alternate member of the governing board, said on Tuesday at an event in Switzerland that he is “relaxed” about Facebook Inc’s Libra project, adding the company’s white paper looked professionally done and its initiators had indicated they wanted to play by the rules.

Facebook revealed plans last week to launch a cryptocurrency called Libra, the latest development in its effort to expand beyond social networking and move into e-commerce and global payments.