Facebook Libra should have 'no problem' getting 100 members on board by launch: executive

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook Libra cryptocurrency logo is seen in front of displayed German flag in this illustration taken, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - David Marcus, the head of Facebook’s digital currency project Libra, said on Wednesday the group should have “no problem” getting 100 members on board and that he expects banks and other financial firms to join once regulatory issues are addressed.

His comments at an International Monetary Fund event in Washington DC come just days are key members of the project, including Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, eBay and Booking Holdings said they were pulling out of the project.