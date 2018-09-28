FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 8:36 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

UK regulator to enquire if Facebook data breach has affected UK citizens

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office said on Friday it will make enquiries with Facebook Inc (FB.O) and other overseas regulators to find out if British citizens were affected by a security breach announced by the company earlier in the day.

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Facebook said it discovered a security breach affecting about 50 million user accounts after attackers stole Facebook access tokens through its “view as” feature which they used to take over people’s accounts.

"It's always the company's responsibility to identify when UK citizens have been affected as part of a data breach and take steps to reduce any harm to consumers," ICO Deputy Commissioner of operations, James Dipple-Johnstone said bit.ly/2y1ahTQ.

Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Emelia Sithole-Matarise

