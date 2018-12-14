Facebook's lead EU regulator opens probe into data breach

FILE PHOTO: The entrance sign to Facebook headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California, on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Facebook’s (FB.O) lead regulator in the European Union, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), on Friday began an investigation into a number of breach notifications received from the social networking site.

“The Irish DPC has received a number of breach notifications from Facebook since the introduction of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) on May 25, 2018,” a spokesman for the commissioner said in a statement, referencing Europe’s new privacy regulations.

“With reference to these data breaches...we have this week commenced a statutory inquiry examining Facebook’s compliance with the relevant provisions of the GDPR.”

Facebook said on Friday it had fixed a bug that may have exposed the private photos of up to 6.8 million users, the latest in a string of glitches that have caused regulators around the world to investigate its practices. [nL3N1YJ4G4]