SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Tuesday sued Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group, alleging it hacked users of messaging platform WhatsApp earlier this year.

The hack targeted journalists, diplomats, human rights activists, senior government officials and others, Facebook said in a filing in U.S. federal court.