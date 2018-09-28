FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 4:56 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Facebook reveals security incident affecting 50 million users

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) has discovered a security issue affecting about 50 million user accounts, the company said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Figurines are seen in front of the Facebook logo in this illustration taken March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook said attackers stole Facebook access tokens through its “view as” feature, which they could then use to take over people’s accounts. “View as” is a feature that allows users to see what their own profile looks like to someone else.

"Since we’ve only just started our investigation, we have yet to determine whether these accounts were misused or any information accessed," the company said in a blog post here

Facebook shares fell 3 percent to $163.78 in afternoon trading.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

