Facebook says investigating if security flaw impacted Workplace app users

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) said it was investigating if a security breach that it revealed last week had impacted users of its corporate chat app, Workplace.

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The company’s shares were down 2 percent at $159.26.

The social media giant had said hackers stole digital login codes that could have allowed them to take over nearly 50 million user accounts.

The company, however, said it was yet to determine whether the attackers misused any accounts or stole private information.

Workplace spokesperson said on Tuesday it currently did not have any evidence to suggest that any of its customers have been impacted.

“We are investigating and reaching out to customers directly to keep them informed,” the spokesperson said.

Business Insider first reported a potential issue with the app.