Business News
February 28, 2019 / 11:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

First Facebook investigation to be completed by summer: Irish regulator

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The entrance sign to Facebook headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California, on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner, Facebook’s lead regulator in the European Union, expects to conclude the first of seven investigations into the company’s use of personal data this summer and the remainder by the end of the year, its head said on Thursday.

“We are looking at different aspects of the collection, the transparency and the use of data,” Commissioner Helen Dixon told Ireland’s RTE radio in an interview.

“I think the first of those will possibly conclude over the summer - that is our anticipation - and further of the inquiries will conclude in the latter part of the year,” she said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below