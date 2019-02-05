Breakingviews - The Exchange: How Facebook takes away our humanity

Breakingviews
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - That’s the way early investor Roger McNamee describes what the social network – and Google -  is doing without proper oversight. In discussing his book, “Zucked,” he explains why just changing Facebook management won’t solve its problems and why he remains hopeful of a solution.

