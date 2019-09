FILE PHOTO: A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) is launching dating services in the United States, the social network said on Thursday.

Users will also be able to integrate their Instagram posts into their Facebook Dating profile and add Instagram followers to their Secret Crush lists, the company said.