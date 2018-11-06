Facebook finds accounts engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior

FILE PHOTO: A man is silhouetted against a video screen with an Facebook logo as he poses with a laptop in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Monday it had identified around 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts that may have engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior, as part of its efforts to prevent interference on Facebook during elections.

"On Sunday evening, U.S. law enforcement contacted us about online activity that they recently discovered and which they believe may be linked to foreign entities," the company said bit.ly/2RBljXW in a blog post on Monday.

The company said it immediately blocked the accounts and are now investigating them in more detail.