FILE PHOTO: Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Wednesday it had removed about 2.5 million posts in the third quarter that depicted or encouraged suicide or self-injury.

The company also removed about 4.4 million pieces of drug sale content during the quarter, it said in a blog post.

Facebook revealed the numbers in a report, in which it also provided data related to content moderation on its Instagram app.