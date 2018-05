(Reuters) - Facebook Inc will add features around dating and building long-term relationships on its social platform, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday at the company’s developers conference.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about a dating feature at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Shares of Match Group Inc, the owner of popular dating app Tinder, plunged 18 percent after the news.

IAC, Match Group’s parent company, dropped about 12 percent.