A picture illustration shows a Facebook logo reflected in a person's eye, in Zenica, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday the company removed 200 pages, groups and accounts on Facebook and Instagram in the Philippines, citing “coordinated inauthentic behavior”.

The company said bit.ly/2FJIgFj its investigation found that such activity was linked to a network organized by a person named Nic Gabunada, former chief executive of Omnicom Media Group Philippines.