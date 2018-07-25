FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 8:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Facebook's disappointing report hits rest of FANG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FANG stocks taking a hit in after hours trade on Wednesday after Facebook’s Q2 report badly disappointed investors

FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo is seen at a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F in Paris, France on January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

- FB slumped 7 pct after the social network reported lower- than-expected quarterly revenue and monthly active users, months after the social network became embroiled in a data scandal affecting millions of people

- Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet - the “ANG” in “FANG” - each lost almost 1 pct, reversing gains from Wednesday’s official trading session

- FB rivals Twitter and Snapchat-owner Snap lost 1.7 pct and 0.8 pct, respectively

- With GOOGL and NFLX having already reported, all eyes will now be on AMZN, set to report its results late on Thursday

- FB said monthly active users rose to 2.23 bln, falling short of a consensus estimate of 2.25 bln from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

