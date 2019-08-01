FTC probes Facebook's acquisition practices - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Federal Trade Commission seal is seen at a news conference to announce that Facebook Inc has agreed to a settlement of allegations it mishandled user privacy at FTC Headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook Inc to check if the social media company’s acquisitions were aimed at snapping up potential rivals before they could become a threat, reported the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company’s acquisition practices are the main focus of the FTC probe, the report on Thursday said.

Both FTC and Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.