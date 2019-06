FILE PHOTO: The logo of Facebook is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has secured the right to examine how Facebook Inc’s practices affect digital competition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the FTC declined to comment.

Shares of the social media giant were down 4% in midday trading.