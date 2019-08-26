German cartel office to take Facebook case to High Court

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German cartel office will appeal a regional court’s decision to suspend restrictions it had imposed on Facebook’s (FB.O) data collection practices to the Federal Court of Justice, Germany’s highest court.

“We are convinced that with the available antitrust laws we can take regulatory action,” Andreas Mundt, the head of the Federal Cartel Office, said in a statement. “To clarify these questions we file an appeal at the Federal Court of Justice.”