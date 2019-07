Facebook fined for violating German transparency law

FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is pictured at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German authorities have fined Facebook (FB.O) 2 million euros ($2.26 million) for providing a distorted picture of the amount of illegal content on the social media platform, a violation of the country’s law on internet transparency.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Federal Office of Justice, a judicial agency, said that by transmitting incomplete information regarding the complaints it had received, the web giant created a distorted picture.

“The fine particularly reflects the fact that, in its reports, the number of complaints relating to illegal content is incomplete,” the office said. “That creates a distorted public picture of the scale of the illegal content, and the manner in which the network deals with it.”