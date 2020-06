FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is placed between small toy people figures in front of a keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook’s deal for popular GIF website Giphy has caught the eye of UK’s competition watchdog, which said on Friday it had begun a probe into the deal for possibly reducing competition in the United Kingdom.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has invited comments on the transaction from any interested party. (bit.ly/2B0CX4s)