Facebook bans white nationalism and separatism on its platforms

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Wednesday announced a ban on praise, support and representation of white nationalism and separatism on its social media platforms, furthering its efforts to tackle hate speech.

These bans will be enforced next week, the social media giant said in a blog here post.

Facebook said it would also start connecting people who search for terms associated with white supremacy to organizations focused on helping people leave behind hate groups.