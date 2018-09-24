FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
September 24, 2018 / 12:55 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Facebook names Indian streaming service Hotstar's CEO as its India head

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has named Ajit Mohan into the newly created role of managing director of its Indian operations, the social media giant said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: People are silhouetted as they pose with mobile devices in front of a screen projected with a Facebook logo, in this picture illustration October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Mohan, who will join Facebook from Indian video streaming service Hotstar, will take up the role of managing director and vice-president of Facebook India from early next year, Facebook said in its statement.

Mohan has served as Hotstar’s chief executive since April, 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.