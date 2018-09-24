Facebook names Indian streaming service Hotstar's CEO as its India head

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has named Ajit Mohan into the newly created role of managing director of its Indian operations, the social media giant said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: People are silhouetted as they pose with mobile devices in front of a screen projected with a Facebook logo, in this picture illustration October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Mohan, who will join Facebook from Indian video streaming service Hotstar, will take up the role of managing director and vice-president of Facebook India from early next year, Facebook said in its statement.

Mohan has served as Hotstar’s chief executive since April, 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.