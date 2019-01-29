Facebook's Instagram is down for some users

FILE PHOTO - Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s photo-sharing social network Instagram on Monday said its network was down for some users.

“We’re aware of an issue causing Instagram to be down for some users right now,” an Instagram spokeswoman said. “We’re working quickly to fix this.”

The statement did not specify the number of people affected by the outage or the places where the network was down.

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed that there were over 32,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram at its peak but that figure quickly dropped to about 400 reports.

The photo-sharing social network started having issues at 7:21 p.m. ET on Monday (0021 GMT Tuesday), according to the DownDetector.com.