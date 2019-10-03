Facebook's Instagram launches Snapchat-like 'Threads' app

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday it was launching a separate camera-first messaging app, “Threads”, for it’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, another blow in the company’s social media war with smaller rival Snapchat.

The launch of the app, which like Snapchat and Instagram is centered around photos but is also focused more on keeping users connected with small groups of friends, knocked 7% off Snap Inc’s shares in afternoon trading.

Through Threads, users can upload status, share location and battery status with their close friends on Instagram, the social media company said in a blog post here