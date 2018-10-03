FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 7:45 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Instagram hit by outage in several cities

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) photo-sharing social network Instagram was not working on Wednesday for users across several cities, including London, San Francisco and Singapore.

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Users took to Twitter to complain about the outage and tweeted messages along with the #instagramdown hashtag.

According to a check by Reuters, the app displayed an error message saying “couldn’t refresh feed”, while its website did not load for users.

Facebook and Instagram were not immediately available to comment.

DownDetector's live outage map showed that parts of North America, Europe, Australia, India, Singapore and other countries were facing issues with the service. bit.ly/2ydg8We

The global outage comes after Instagram announced on Monday that long-term insider Adam Mosseri will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app, a week after its co-founders resigned.

The app has more than one billion active monthly users and has grown by adding features such as messaging and short videos.

(This story has been refiled for DownDetector typographical error in paragraph 5)

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

