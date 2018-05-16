FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 9:13 PM / in 41 minutes

ISS recommends votes against Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, 4 other directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Wednesday recommended investors withhold their support from five Facebook Inc directors, including Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, citing issues including the social media company’s lack of a formal nominating committee.

FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. Picture taken May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

ISS also suggested investors vote “for” shareholder proposals calling for the company to study establishing a board committee on risk management, and to report on content management controversies, according to copy of its recommendations seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Matthew Lewis

