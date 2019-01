FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday it removed pages, groups and accounts tied to Iran for using and coordinating fake accounts.

These accounts targeted people across the world, although more heavily in the Middle East and South Asia, the company said.