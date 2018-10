FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at the Facebook logo on an iPad in this photo illustration taken June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) has uncovered additional disinformation activity on its platform linked to Iran and will soon disclose details, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

The person, who was not authorized to discuss the activity ahead of an announcement by the social media company, said that the company planned to unveil details later on Friday.