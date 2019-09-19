Politics
September 19, 2019 / 11:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg had 'good, constructive' meeting: Facebook

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Facebook (FB.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg had a “good, constructive” meeting at the White House on Thursday, the social media company said in a statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Mark is in Washington, D.C., meeting with policymakers to hear their concerns and talk about future internet regulation. He also had a good, constructive meeting with President Trump at the White House today,” Facebook said in a statement.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below