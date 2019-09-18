Facebook says CEO Zuckerberg to meet with U.S. lawmakers this week

FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes his keynote speech during Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is on Capitol Hill this week to meet with U.S. lawmakers as the social media giant faces scrutiny from the U.S. Justice Department and members of Congress, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

Facebook said in a statement that Zuckerberg would be in Washington to “talk about future internet regulation” with policymakers but has no public events planned.

He is holding meetings late Wednesday and on Thursday on Capitol Hill. A person briefed on the matter said Zuckerberg was also expected to hold meetings with the Trump administration. A White House spokesman did not immediately comment.

Facebook, which agreed to a record setting $5 billion privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in July, also faces antitrust investigations by the FTC and a group of state attorneys general.

The world’s largest social media platform faces scrutiny from lawmakers on a wide range of issues, including privacy, market power, efforts to combat extremism online, preventing foreign interference in campaigns, and accusations of political bias.

In April 2018, Zuckerberg fielded 10 hours of questions over two days from nearly 100 U.S. lawmakers.