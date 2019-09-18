Facebook says its CEO will meet with U.S. lawmakers this week

FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes his keynote speech during Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will be on Capitol Hill this week to meet with U.S. lawmakers as the social media giant faces scrutiny from the Justice Department and members of Congress, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

The company said in a statement that Zuckerberg would be in Washington to “talk about future internet regulation” with “policymakers” but has no public events planned.

Facebook, which agreed to a record setting $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in July, also faces antitrust investigations by the FTC and a group of state attorneys general.