Libra Association in talks with EU regulators, executive tells Reuters

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Libra Association, which will launch and manage the Facebook-conceived Libra cryptocurrency, is in discussions with European Union authorities following opposition voiced by Germany and France, its managing director told Reuters on Friday, at one of his first public appearances on the job.

“There are discussions that are ongoing (with EU regulators)and we still have work to do with them and any other regulators in the world,” Perez said in an interview during a blockchain conference in Geneva, where the association is based.