Zuckerberg's former aide Chris Cox returns to Facebook as product head

FILE PHOTO: Chris Cox, chief product officer at Facebook, speaks on stage during the Facebook F8 conference in San Francisco, California April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) former chief product officer, Chris Cox, is returning to his role, according to his post here on the social media platform.

Cox left Facebook in March here last year after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg revealed a plan to transform the world's biggest social network into an encryption-focused messaging company.

Zuckerberg shared Cox’s Facebook post on Thursday, adding “I’m really excited Chris is coming back to Facebook!”.

Cox dropped out of a graduate program at Stanford University to join Facebook in 2005 as a software engineer and helped developed its original news feed feature.