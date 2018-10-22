Oculus co-founder to leave Facebook

(Reuters) - VR headset maker Oculus co-founder Brendan Trexler Iribe is leaving Facebook Inc, according to his post on the social media network on Monday.

Then Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe displays a virtual reality headset in San Francisco, June 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Oculus, which makes Oculus Rift and Gear VR headsets, was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $3 billion.

In 2016, Facebook reassigned Iribe, who had been Oculus’ chief executive, to head development of virtual reality tools for PCs.

Iribe’s departure follows the exits of Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger last month.

WhatsApp co-founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton have also left the company.