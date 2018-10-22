Oculus co-founder to leave Facebook

(Reuters) - VR headset maker Oculus co-founder Brendan Trexler Iribe is leaving Facebook Inc, according to his post on the social media network on Monday.
Oculus, which makes Oculus Rift and Gear VR headsets, was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $3 billion.
In 2016, Facebook reassigned Iribe, who had been Oculus’ chief executive, to head development of virtual reality tools for PCs.
Iribe’s departure follows the exits of Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger last month.
WhatsApp co-founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton have also left the company.
