FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
October 22, 2018 / 6:08 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Oculus co-founder to leave Facebook

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - VR headset maker Oculus co-founder Brendan Trexler Iribe is leaving Facebook Inc, according to his post on the social media network on Monday.

Then Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe displays a virtual reality headset in San Francisco, June 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Oculus, which makes Oculus Rift and Gear VR headsets, was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $3 billion.

In 2016, Facebook reassigned Iribe, who had been Oculus’ chief executive, to head development of virtual reality tools for PCs.

Iribe’s departure follows the exits of Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger last month.

WhatsApp co-founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton have also left the company.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.