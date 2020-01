FILE PHOTO: The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook’s vice president of engineering, Jay Parikh, said in a post on the social network on Tuesday that he was planning to leave the company, marking the exit of another key executive following a string of high-profile departures last year.

“I’ll be focused on the transition for the next few months. I don’t have any immediate plans thereafter,” wrote Parikh, who has been with the company since 2009.