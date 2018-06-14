Facebook's chief of communications, policy to step down

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday that Elliot Schrage, who as head of communications and public policy has led the social network’s response to scandals about privacy and election meddling, would step down from the company after a decade.

FILE PHOTO: Facebook Vice President of communications and public policy Elliot Schrage departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., October 12, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

Schrage will stay on as an adviser to Facebook while his successor is chosen, the company said in a statement. He has no immediate plans except to “start a new chapter in his life,” the company said.