FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 14, 2018 / 7:39 PM / in 2 minutes

Facebook's chief of communications, policy to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday that Elliot Schrage, who as head of communications and public policy has led the social network’s response to scandals about privacy and election meddling, would step down from the company after a decade.

FILE PHOTO: Facebook Vice President of communications and public policy Elliot Schrage departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., October 12, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

Schrage will stay on as an adviser to Facebook while his successor is chosen, the company said in a statement. He has no immediate plans except to “start a new chapter in his life,” the company said.

Reporting by David Ingram; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.