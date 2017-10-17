Head of Facebook's secretive hardware unit to step down

(Reuters) - Regina Dugan, the head of Facebook Inc’s secretive hardware unit, will step down early next year, she said on Tuesday.

File Photo - Regina Dugan speaks on stage during the second day of the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

“I will be leaving Facebook to focus on building and leading a new endeavor,” Dugan wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this year, Facebook provided a peek into the hardware division, called Building 8, revealing it was studying ways for people to communicate by thought and touch.

Although any hardware rollouts from the unit are years away, potential products could help the social media giant lower its heavy reliance on advertising revenue.

Dugan, a former chief of the Pentagon’s research arm, has also led a similar hardware group at Alphabet Inc’s Google.