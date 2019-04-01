Facebook's news page to help publishers make money: Zuckerberg

FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc plans to create a separate news page on its platform where publishers will be able to make money, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday.

Facebook could potentially have a direct relationship with publishers in order to make sure that their content is available, Zuckerberg said, while speaking here with Mathias Doepfner, CEO of Germany's digital publishing house Axel Springer.

The discussion was part of his personal challenge for 2019 where Zuckerberg said he will host regular public discussions about the future of technology in society.

The company plans to help publishers make money from their news content and is considering all options, including paying them, a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

The world’s largest social network has come under fire for its approach to privacy and user data as well as increasing concerns over its advertising practices.