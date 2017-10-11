FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
October 11, 2017 / 4:50 PM / 4 days ago

Facebook and Instagram down for some users

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A photo illustration shows the applications Facebook and Instagram on the screen of an iPhone in Zagreb April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/Files

(Reuters) - Facebook (FB.O) and Instagram users in some parts of the United States, Europe and Canada were unable to access their accounts on Wednesday as the social networking website faced technical issues.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” a Facebook spokesperson told Reuters.

Earlier in the day, DownDetector.com, which monitors outages, showed that there were over 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with using the website. bit.ly/1sc4e5X

Fifty percent of the people reported having trouble logging in while 40 percent complained that they faced total blackout issues and the remaining 10 percent faced problems with pictures, Downdetector said on its website report.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Anil D'Silva

